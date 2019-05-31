Pak U-19s win against Sri Lanka

LAHORE : Rohail Nazir’s 76 and Akhtar Shah’s four for 19, helped Pakistan U-19 to win the third 50-over match against Sri Lanka U19 by five wickets and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Friday.

Chasing a 184-run target, Pakistan U19 achieved victory in 46 overs with five wickets remaining. Rohail Nazir hit six fours in his 117-ball 76 runs knock. Rohail added 49 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Taha (25), while Qasim Akram (26) and Haris Khan (25 not out) provided additional support. Dilshan Madushanka and Rohan Sanjaya took two wickets each, conceding 43 and 46 runs respectively.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, Sri Lanka U19 were dismissed for 183 in 48.3 overs. Kamil Mishara top-scored with 73 that came off 117 balls and included five fours, while Sonal Dinusha scored 32 off 64 balls and hit two boundaries.

Akhtar was the pick of Pakistan U19 bowlers with figures of four for 19 in his 9.3 overs. The fourth match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue. Third 50-over match, Hambantota, Pakistan U19 won by five wickets

Scores in brief: Sri Lanka U19 183 all out, 48.3 overs (Kamil Mishara 73, Sonal Dinusha 32; Akhtar Shah 4-19, Mohammad Junaid 2-38) Pakistan U19 184-5, 46 overs (Rohail Nazir 76, Qasim Akram 26; Dilshan Madushanka 2-43, Rohan Sanjaya 2-46)