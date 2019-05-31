close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
AFP
June 1, 2019

Inter Milan name Antonio Conte as coach

Sports

AFP
June 1, 2019

MILAN: Inter Milan on Friday announced the appointment of former Chelsea and Italy boss Antonio Conte as coach with the ambition of moving the club out of Juventus’ shadow.

The 49-year-old former Chelsea manager has signed a three-year contract worth nine million euros ($10 million) plus bonuses, according to press reports. He replaces Luciano Spalletti who secured Chinese-owned Inter’s Champions League berth for a second consecutive year on the final day of the Serie A season last Sunday.

With the 18-time Serie A champions searching for a first trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2011, Conte boasts a powerful pedigree. He won the first three of Juventus’ eight straight Serie A titles and the Premier League and FA Cup as Chelsea boss.

Conte had also been linked with a return to champions Juventus, after his successor in Turin Massimiliano Allegri announced he was leaving the club. Spalletti took over at Inter in mid-2017 having previously coached Zenit Saint Petersburg and Roma.

