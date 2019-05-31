Inter Milan name Antonio Conte as coach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Inter Milan on Friday announced the appointment of former Chelsea and Italy boss Antonio Conte as coach with the ambition of moving the club out of Juventus’ shadow.
The 49-year-old former Chelsea manager has signed a three-year contract worth nine million euros ($10 million) plus bonuses, according to press reports. He replaces Luciano Spalletti who secured Chinese-owned Inter’s Champions League berth for a second consecutive year on the final day of the Serie A season last Sunday.
With the 18-time Serie A champions searching for a first trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2011, Conte boasts a powerful pedigree. He won the first three of Juventus’ eight straight Serie A titles and the Premier League and FA Cup as Chelsea boss.
Conte had also been linked with a return to champions Juventus, after his successor in Turin Massimiliano Allegri announced he was leaving the club. Spalletti took over at Inter in mid-2017 having previously coached Zenit Saint Petersburg and Roma.
MILAN: Inter Milan on Friday announced the appointment of former Chelsea and Italy boss Antonio Conte as coach with the ambition of moving the club out of Juventus’ shadow.
The 49-year-old former Chelsea manager has signed a three-year contract worth nine million euros ($10 million) plus bonuses, according to press reports. He replaces Luciano Spalletti who secured Chinese-owned Inter’s Champions League berth for a second consecutive year on the final day of the Serie A season last Sunday.
With the 18-time Serie A champions searching for a first trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2011, Conte boasts a powerful pedigree. He won the first three of Juventus’ eight straight Serie A titles and the Premier League and FA Cup as Chelsea boss.
Conte had also been linked with a return to champions Juventus, after his successor in Turin Massimiliano Allegri announced he was leaving the club. Spalletti took over at Inter in mid-2017 having previously coached Zenit Saint Petersburg and Roma.