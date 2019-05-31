Lahore races: Eid Cup to be contested today

LAHORE: In between six Bhalwal Plates there is an Eid Cup going to be staged here at Lahore Race Club on Saturday, June 1, instead of Sunday.

This fourth day summer meeting as order of the day will be staged a day before regular races day keeping in view the sanctity of third Ashra of Ramazan. In the only cup race of the day, the favourite is Tiffany's along with Four Char Ha and Abdullah Princess which are expected to give the former quite a tough time. The first race which is a maiden entry of the horses of equal standards does not have any favourite. The field is filled with 14 horses which includes Pin Point, Ravi Choice, Nabeel Choice, Bau Jee, Lovely Poma, Bholi Bhali, I Am Sorry, Again Dil Wali, Tell Me, Zil Prince, Sport Model, Naveed Choice, Dancing Beauty and Piyari Guria. In the second race favourite for win is Nice One, place Sheba and fluke She Is Rawal while others in the runs are Alex, Turab Prince, Dil De Shahzadi, Aie Muskan, Good Action, Lovey Dovey, Petra, High On Life and Noor-e-Sehar.

In the third race favourite for win is Full Moon, place Baa Rehmat and fluke Bright Life while others in the runs are Anmole One, Secret of Life, Easy Go, Meri Sahiba and Lahori Sayeen. In the fourth race favourite for win is Easy Day, place Chota Sayeen and fluke JF Thunder while others in the runs are Khurram The Great, Neeli De Malika, Malangni Aie, Nice Moon, Lahori Badshah and Hamayoon Choice.

In the fifth race favourite for win is Vegas, place Gotti and fluke Jan-e-Fida while others in the runs are Gambler Boy, Helena, Miss Ravi Road, Rashk-e-Qamar, Wahab Choice, After Hero, Banjo, One Man Show, Punjab Prince and Victory Free.

In the sixth Eid Cub race favourite for win is Tiffany's, place Four Chaar Hai and fluke Abdullah Princess while others in the runs are Tiger Jet, Kastoori, Lorenzo and Dream Secret. In the seventh race favourite for win is Abbas Princess, place Natalia and fluke Maradona while others in the runs are Wali Choice, Punjabi Munda, Mohallay Dar, Jharra, Double Action, Dil Da Badshah, Thal Da Badshahl, Sardar Gee, Race The Moon, Golden Beauty and User.