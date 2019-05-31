Pak footballers’ final practice match today

KARACHI: Before leaving for Cambodia on Monday to take on the Southeast Asian nation in the first leg of the two-legged 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round Pakistan football team will play their final practice match against a Bahraini club at the Bahrain Football Association (BFA) Stadium in Manama on Saturday (today).

“Yes we will play against Buri Sports Club tomorrow. As professional clubs here have an off-season and we requested this club and it will field some local and professional players against us. It will help our boys get some practice,” a Pakistan team source told The News.

The other day Pakistan went 1-2 down in their practice outing against Bahrain’s Under-23 outfit at the National Stadium Bahrain. According to team sources former Fulham defender Zeeshan Rehman joined the team on Friday night. Zesh was engaged with his Hong Kong club Southern in the Hong Kong FA Cup which eventually won by Kitchee when they beat Southern 2-0 in the final.It was learnt that Denmark’s first division club Lyngby Boldklub’s winger Adnan Mohammad and striker Mohammad Ali would join the team in Cambodia. The duo would fly out for Cambodia immediately after playing their club matches on June 3.

After playing matches in Denmark for their respective clubs Hasan Bashir, gloveman Yousuf Butt and defender Yaqoob Butt have re-joined the team in Bahrain. Sources said that Pakistan have been using different pitches in Bahrain. A couple of such pitches have artificial grass on them and two of them have natural grass. In Cambodia Pakistan will play on artificial grass while in Doha the pitch which will be used has natural grass on it. The first leg between the two lowest-ranked nations will be held on June 6 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh. The second leg will be held at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium Doha on June 11. Sources said that it is more likely that a 20-member team would be finalised for the qualifiers. The unofficial list includes Zeeshan Rehman, Adnan Mohammad, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Bashir, Yousuf Butt, Yaqoob Butt, Rahis Nabi, Samir Nabi, Naveed, Tabish Hussein, Shabban Hussein, Abdullah Ghazi, Mohammad Riaz, Ali Khan Niazi, Ahsanullah, Ahmed Faheeem, Umar Hayat, Ali Uzair and Muzammil Hussain and Mehmood Khan.

The list carries 12 overseas and eight home-grown players. Bahrain’s camp is being supervised by Brazilian coach Joe Antonio Nogueira. FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has held this camp.

Meanwhile the camp which has been held by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led PFF at the Jinnah Stadium Islamabad is scheduled to be closed on Saturday (today). “Tomorrow night we are going to close the camp,” a camp official told The News.

“We played four matches during the camp against the combined clubs. After Eid-ul-Fitr effort would be made to send the team abroad for some matches,” the team official said.When asked no nation affiliated with FIFA would play with them the official said that there were also some footballing nations who were not yet affiliated with FIFA and they could play against them. “If it did not happen then we will play against foreign clubs,” the official said. He once again reiterated that Ashfaq-led body would take action against those players and officials who are part of Bahrain’s camp.

In a bid to resolve the issue a joint mission of FIFA and AFC visited Lahore and interviewed all parties on May 28 and 29.The mission will now submit its report with the FIFA Member Associations Committee. The said Committee will then send its recommendations to the FIFA Council which will announce final decision.