Nishikori wins marathon to make last 16

PARIS: Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori battled into the French Open fourth round for the fifth successive year on Friday with a marathon 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 win over Serbia´s Laslo Djere.Nishikori won through in four hours and 26 minutes — the second longest match of the tournament — and next faces France´s Benoit Paire for a quarter-final place.