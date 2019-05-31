close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
AFP
June 1, 2019

Nishikori wins marathon to make last 16

Sports

AFP
June 1, 2019

PARIS: Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori battled into the French Open fourth round for the fifth successive year on Friday with a marathon 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 win over Serbia´s Laslo Djere.Nishikori won through in four hours and 26 minutes — the second longest match of the tournament — and next faces France´s Benoit Paire for a quarter-final place.

