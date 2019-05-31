S Korea ‘humbly accept criticism’ over China trophy row

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: South Korea’s football body apologised for “disappointing behaviour” on Friday after their under-18s were stripped of the Panda Cup when one player was pictured with his foot on the trophy.
A photograph of the celebration -- along with a claim that Korean players pretended to urinate on the cup -- enraged tournament hosts China, who took back the trophy and threatened to ban South Korea from future editions.
South Korea beat China 3-0 in the final on Wednesday, but they were quickly in damage-limitation mode as the organising committee accusing them of a “serious insult” and creating “unforgivable images”.
After a public apology by the team late on Wednesday, the Korean Football Association made a fresh overture to China on Friday.
“We apologise to the CFA (Chinese Football Association) and Chinese citizens for the disappointing behaviour of our young players,” the KFA said in a statement.The players returned to South Korea early on Friday, and a meeting will be held in June to decide whether or not disciplinary measures should be taken, the KFA said.
