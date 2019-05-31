Donald Trump in UK: Brexit, Huawei and banquet with the queen

By News desk

LONDON: U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to wade into Britain’s Brexit turmoil during a visit to London next week in which he will also tell outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May that her successor should ban Huawei from building 5G networks.

Trump and his wife, Melania, will be treated to a display of British royal pageantry during the June 3-5 visit: lunch with Queen Elizabeth, tea with heir Prince Charles, a banquet at Buckingham Palace and a tour of Westminster Abbey, coronation church of English monarchs for 1,000 years. Beyond the pomp, though, the proudly unpredictable 45th U.S. president also brings demands: He will show support for a more radical Brexit-supporting successor to May and demand a tougher British stance on China and telecoms giant Huawei.

Trump lauded Britain’s most high-profile Brexit supporters - Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage - as his friends on Thursday.

“Nigel Farage is a friend of mine. Boris is a friend of mine,” Trump, 72, said. “I think they are big powers over there - I think they have done a good job.” “I like them,” Trump said. “I mean they are friends of mine but I haven’t thought about supporting them. Maybe it’s not my business to support people, but I have a lot of respect for both of those men.” A meeting with either Johnson, the favorite to be the next British prime minister, or Farage, a bombastic anti-establishment campaigner, would be seen as a snub for May who is bowing out after failing to negotiate a Brexit deal that parliament could ratify. During his last visit to the United Kingdom, in July last year, Trump shocked Britain’s political establishment by hammering May’s Brexit negotiation for being too weak with the EU and by praising rival Johnson as a “great” potential prime minister.