Sudanese protest at military HQ, Al Jazeera office ordered shut

KHARTOUM: Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Sudanese military headquarters in Khartoum late Thursday to pressure the country’s ruling generals to cede power, as security officers ordered Qatari news broadcaster Al Jazeera to close its office in the capital. Chanting slogans in favour of a civilian government, singing and waving Sudanese flags, the mostly young protesters gathered after dusk to join a weeks-long sit-in outside the sprawling military complex.

The site has become the focal point of the country’s protest movement, which saw longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir ousted in April and has since been calling for the generals who replaced him to hand over power to civilians. “We’re here to confirm our basic demand for a civilian authority in the transitional period until we can guarantee a real democratic transition,” said Mohamed Hasan, a young protester outside the military headquarters. The Alliance for Freedom and Change protest movement had called for people to gather at the site on Thursday for a “million-strong march”. “The goals of our revolution will be reached by peacefulness and not by violence,” Wajdi Saleh, a spokesman for the protest group, said as he addressed the crowd. Meanwhile, security officials told Al Jazeera the military council was closing the network’s Khartoum office and revoking work permits for its correspondents and staff, without giving a reason. “They told us that the military council had decided to close the Al Jazeera network’s office and withdraw its licence,” bureau director Al-Musallami Al-Kabbashi told AFP. “We gave them the material and the office.” The news channel, which regularly broadcasts footage of the demonstrations in Sudan, is funded by Doha, a close ally of former president Bashir.

The latest demonstration came the day after a two-day general strike to pressure the military council to resume suspended talks on the future shape of a transitional authority. The two sides had agreed on many aspects of a political transition, including its duration and the bodies to oversee it. But negotiations broke down over the question of whether a planned

transitional body would be headed by a civilian or military figure.