YouTuber guilty of humiliating beggar in Spain

MADRID: An influencer in Spain was sentenced to 15 months in jail and 20,000 euros for posting a YouTube video in which he offered a homeless man biscuits stuffed with toothpaste, a court said Friday. Kan-Hua Ren, known as ReSet, was found guilty of an offence against moral integrity in his video published in January 2017 on his channel and since removed, the Barcelona court said. He was sentenced to 15 months in jail, which he won´t likely have to serve. Sentences of up to two years are generally not implemented in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes. Ren was also ordered to pay 20,000 euros ($22,300) in compensation to the victim and his channels will be closed down for five years.