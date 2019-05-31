close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
AFP
June 1, 2019

Iran accuses S Arabia of ‘sowing division’

World

AFP
June 1, 2019

TEHRAN: Tehran accused Riyadh Friday of “sowing division” in the region to Israel’s advantage, after the kingdom hosted summits of Gulf and Arab leaders to rally support against the Islamic republic. Saudi Arabia has “continued to sow division between Islamic countries and in the region, which is the wish of the Zionist regime,” foreign ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said. “We see the attempts by Saudi Arabia to rally neighbouring and Arab countries against Iran as the continuation of futile attempts by America and the Zionist regime,” he added. Mousavi expressed disappointment that Riyadh intended to level the same “baseless allegations” against Tehran at a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Makkah early on Saturday, “exploiting” its role as host.

