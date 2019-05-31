Four Afghans killed, four US troops hurt in Kabul suicide blast

KABUL: At least four Afghans were killed and four US troops lightly wounded when a car bomber attacked a US military convoy in Kabul on Friday, officials said.

The blast, which was claimed by the Taliban, occurred around 8:40 am (0410 GMT) when an explosives-laden vehicle drove into the convoy that was travelling in eastern Kabul, according to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi. "Unfortunately in the attack, four of our countrymen were martyred and three others wounded -- they were passers-by," Rahimi said. A spokesman for Resolute Support, the US-led Nato mission in Afghanistan, said four US service members had suffered minor injuries. When US forces move about in Kabul, they typically travel in tall, heavily reinforced tactical vehicles that can provide good protection against bombs. Known as MRAPs, for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, the vehicles are sturdy but present a very visible target.