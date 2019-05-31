American national spelling bee competition

Seven out of eight co-winners are Indian-American kids

By Sabir Shah

LAHORE: Believe it or not, seven out of eight co-winners of the globally-acclaimed “Scripps National Spelling Bee” competition, held since 1925 in spring season every year in Washington DC happen to be Indian-Americans kids below the age of 15.

The “CNN” states: “Epic ending with eight co-champions: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Abhijay Kodali, Shruthika Padhy, Rohan Raja, Christopher Serrao, Sohum Sukhatankar, Saketh Sundar. All of the competitors from round 17 make it to the end. The competition goes on more than an hour and half past its scheduled time.”

As far as the 2019 Champions Prizes are concerned, it carries a $50,000 cash prize from “Scripps” as well as the “Scripps National Spelling Bee” Trophy.

Moreover, there is a $2,500 cash prize and reference library, a $400 in reference works and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium, a trip to New York City to appear on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” television show and a trip to Hollywood to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" television show!

The “CNN” adds: “Contestants must be 15 or younger and must not have passed beyond the eighth grade. The winning words have included: Laodicean, luge, therapy, croissant, milieu, lyceum, kamikaze, antediluvian, chiaroscurist, logorrhea, Purim and knack. There were co-champions in 1950, 1957, 1962, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.Each year, more than 11 million students take part in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Oscar-nominated documentary "Spellbound," released in 2002, captures the 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee and follows eight participants as they prepare for the event.”

This was the 92nd such event, as there was no National Spelling Bee contest due to World War II between 1943 and 1945.