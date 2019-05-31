ATC convicts three JeM leaders for terrorism financing

GUJRANWALA: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday convicted three leaders of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) after finding them guilty of terrorism financing.

The court found them guilty in three separate cases registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) with the Police Station Gujranwala. The CTD recovered funds on their person which they had collected for terrorism financing.

Convict M. Iftikhar was awarded 5-year imprisonment and Rs45,000 fine, convict Muhammad Ajmal 5-year imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine and convict Bilal 5-year imprisonment and Rs40,000 fine.

All the three convicts were shifted to the Central Jail Gujranwala to serve their terms.

Investigations and prosecutions are being followed to stop the proscribed organisations from indulging in terrorism financing.

The proscribed organisations and their leaders have been warned to desist from terrorism financing otherwise they would be arrested.