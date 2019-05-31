close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

Two dacoits arrested

Peshawar

DASKA: Motra police on Friday arrested two alleged dacoits. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested Chand and Falk Sher. Their two accomplices managed to escape.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Friday.

Nasir and his wife were returning home when three armed dacoits intercepted them and snatched cash, cell phones and gold ornaments.

MAN INJURED: An old man was injured in a road accident in the City police area on Friday. Inayatullah was on his way when a speeding car hit him. As a result, he was injured and shifted to Civil Hospital.

