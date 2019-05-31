People warned against aerial firing on Chand Raat

The capital city police have warned the people against aerial firing on Chand Raat and said all those involved would have to spend the Eid behind bars.

All the sub-divisional police officers and station house officers have been directed to mobilise the public, community elders and elected representatives to discourage aerial firing on Chand Raat and other festive occasions.

“All the SDPOs and SHOs have been clearly told that they will be responsible if any aerial firing was reported in their areas. The people have been warned that whoever violated the ban will have to spend the Eid behind bars,” Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told The News. The CCPO said they have written letters to around 500 religious scholars to discuss the issue in Friday sermons. “This is not only a crime but a social and moral issue. The religious scholars can play an important role to discourage this trend,” said the CCPO. The official said that an awareness campaign against aerial firing had been launched in the urban, rural and suburban localities by engaging local elders and religious scholars.