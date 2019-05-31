Accelerated efforts stressed for polio eradication

PESHAWAR: An official on Friday called for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio from the country.

The call was given by Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash at a meeting of the Provincial Polio Eradication Task Force. “Polio eradication is the top priority and will remain so.

Therefore all the line departments, law-enforcing agencies, commissioners and deputy commissioners have to play an active role and contribute to the successful campaigns for polio eradication,” said the official.

He said there was a need for accelerating efforts by all relevant departments.

The additional chief secretary directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to lead polio eradication activities in respective districts and fully engage staff of all relevant government departments at the district level.

He also directed secretary Home to ensure the coordination mechanism proposed by the coordinator, Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at divisional and district level before every campaign.

Shehzad Bangash thanked the national and international partners, including BMGF, WHO and UNICEF and NSTOP for providing technical support in the fight against the polio virus.

He added that the polio program faces new challenges in the form of propaganda and refusals that is often exploited by miscreants.

The official said the communication was a highly specialised field and plays a key role in tackling such propagandas and removing misconceptions of caregivers/parents.

He directed all deputy commissioners to ensure the establishment of crisis management cells during polio campaigns and lead implementation of communication activities at the district level.

On the occasion, Coordinator National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Dr Malik Muhammad Safi, appreciated diligent efforts of provincial EOC against polio. He advised for strong monitoring at the district level and implementation of few but high-quality campaigns.

He said the focus must be on oversight, management and accountability to improve the quality of campaign for better results.

National WHO Team Lead Dr Abdi Rehman Mahamud appreciated efforts of commissioners and DCs at the district level and suggested to intimate all major staff and highest leadership to support Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions in the upcoming case response campaign.

Earlier, Coordinator, Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Ahmad Afridi presented recent facts and figures of polio programme efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.