Sat Jun 01, 2019
June 1, 2019

UNHCR centres to remain closed during Eid

Peshawar

 
June 1, 2019

The UNHCR Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRCs) in Azakhel, Nowshera, and Baleli, Quetta will remain closed for Eidul Fitr from June 4 to 9. A press release said the facilities would reopen on June 10. The Encashment Centres in Afghanistan would remain closed from June 4 to 6 and reopen on 7th of the month, it added. The Afghan refugees in Pakistan, who wish to proceed through the VRCs after the facilitated returns resume were encouraged to contact the UNHCR helpline numbers before approaching the centres.

