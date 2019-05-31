close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
June 1, 2019

Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

Peshawar

 
June 1, 2019

The capital city police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle 20 kilograms of heroin and arrested one alleged smuggler.

An official of the capital city police said the police while acting on a tip-off stopped a pick-up vehicle on Ring Road in the limits of the Phandu Police Station and recovered 20 kg heroin that was being smuggled to Punjab. The official said one alleged smuggler identified as Liaqat hailing from Swat was arrested.

