Two jailed, fined in mudaraba scam

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Friday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment to Sher Jan, son of Rabnawaz Khan and Zahidullah, son of Abdullah Jan and fine of Rs1.9 million and 7.3 million each, respectively, in a mudaraba scam.

The accountability court convicted Sher Jan and Zahidullah for luring the general public into investing their hard-earned money in their mudaraba business by offering them huge profit. The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor submitted in the court that 46 persons had invested in the fraudulent business. After a few months, he said, the culprits not only stopped paying profits to the affectees but also embezzled the principal amount. The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after completion of investigation, filed a reference in the accountability court and proved the fraudulent case against the accused.