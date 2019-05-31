PDWP approves 26 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 26 projects worth Rs30551.130 million.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Atif Rehman, Secretary Planning and Department, members of Provincial Development Working Party, representatives of Planning Commission, concerned departments and Districts level officers of merged areas.

The forum considered 30 projects pertaining to different sectors, including water, MSD, health, DWSS, urban development, roads & bridges, higher education and sports and Tourism for the uplift of the province and specifically merged areas.

One project was dropped and three were deferred due to inadequate design and other deficiencies and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

Among the approved projects was the rehabilitation of damaged bridge over Yarkhun River at Brep in Chitral worth Rs7.283 million.

The approved projects of the health sector were “additional works in Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Improvement/ Rehabilitation of district headquarters and teaching hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the establishment of independent Monitoring Unit in Health

Department, Public-Private Partnership for operationalisation of AHQ Hospital Mishti Mela, Orakzai Agency.”