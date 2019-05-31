WSSP forms committee to rationalise distribution of staff, resources

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Friday constituted a 10-member committee to rationalise the distribution of staff on the basis of area and resources.

The committee will meet after Eidul Fitr and submit a report, highlighting issues about distribution of staff and resources and performance and give recommendations on the basis of the report.

The committee was formed during a meeting, chaired by Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

The chief executive asked the zonal managers to issue legal notices to plazas and markets for littering. “Plaza owners should manage their own waste while WSSP will give them biodegradable shopping bags as well as pick the trash,” he said.

The chief executive also asked the zonal managers to depute honest and capable staffers on parking yards for management and maintenance of vehicles.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah also expressed dissatisfaction over recovery ratio and asked the managers to increase it.

The meeting also reviewed sanitation operations, progress on Ashara-e-Safai campaign and zonal managers’ performance as well as sanitation plan for Eidul Fitr.