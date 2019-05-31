Pakistani students shine in Huawei ICT competition

Islamabad: Pakistani students secured second position in Huawei ICT Competition 2018-2019 Global Finals, hosted by Huawei and featuring the theme of “Connecting Glory Future”.

After fierce competition, the Pakistan team comprising of three students won the second prize while Malaysian and Algerian team shared the first prize of the practice competition in network track.

Winning students Zohaib Anwar of Virtual University, Lahore, Shamim Iqbal of Virtual University, Lahore and Jawaria Abbas of Lahore Leads University mentored by Muhammad Ahsan Malik, Corvit Networks, Lahore attended the event.

Since its launch in June 2018, the contest has attracted 61 countries from all over the world, 1600+ colleges and universities, and more than 100,000 college students participated in the competition. After the national and regional competitions, 49 teams from 30 countries were selected. 147 students entered the global finals.

Huawei ICT Competition Pakistan 2018-2019 was launched on September 6, 2018. Road show and workshops were held at 53 universities and academic institutions across Pakistan, making it one of the largest scale event in Higher Education in Pakistan and also largest in the overseas area of Huawei ICT Competition globally.