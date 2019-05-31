Revamping of CTD underway: IGP

Islamabad: In continuation of Government notification, IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan along with IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi held a meeting at CPO Islamabad. In this meeting representative of AJK Police, all three DIGs, SSP CTF, AIG establishment and AIG Operations participated.

This meeting was held for the revamping/reorganization of CTD. IGP GB Sana Ullah Khan Abbasi gave a detailed presentation, which was reciprocated by SSP CTF. As envisioned by the Government of Pakistan, CID/CTF is being merged in CTD. IGP Islamabad appreciated the performance of CTF in terms of its performance at F9 Family Gala. The IGP while highlighting the importance of CTD, term it as an achievement of Police. Their role in the back drop of lurking terrorist threat is enhanced and expanded. IGP Islamabad expressed gratitude to the IGP GB and SP Sajid Imran from AJK Police.