Posting of vice chancellor SZABMU challenged

Islamabad : A writ petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against the manoeuvring of summary and criteria of merit for the posting of Vice Chancellor at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

Professor Mulazim Hussain Bukhari, one of the candidates for the slot of VC SZABMU filed the writ petition stating that the Search Committee is under an obligation to follow the law and thereafter, it can recommend the most eligible and suitable candidates for the post of VC in a fair and transparent manner, without any favouritism, nepotism or bias, however, the said Committee in a malafide manner has acted against the law and the principles of natural justice by recommending Professor Tanveer Khalid (surgeon at PIMS) who has FCPS level 7 qualification.

The petition states that among all the candidates, who applied for the post of VC, the Petitioner and one Major General (r) Professor Dr. Abdul Khaliq Naveed, Principal CMH Lahore Medical College & Institute of Dentistry were rated as Number 1 & 2 respectively, in terms of the most eligible and suitable candidates for the post, however, in order to accommodate a person, who was much below the qualifications of the Petitioner and other suitable candidates, the Search Committee recommended the name of Professor Tanveer despite the fact that he is not eligible for the post of VC in terms of the SZABMU Act, 2013.

The petition further states that the HEC has graded PhD as level 8 qualification while FCPS equal to MPhil which is grade 7 qualification. HEC does not allow grade 7 qualification for promotion as professor or appointment as Vice Chancellor. The selection committee has violated Islamabad High Court’s decision by giving 50 per cent weightage to interview instead of 10 to 15 per cent to have discretionary power to bring lower merit candidate to higher merit by giving more weightage to interview in contrary to Supreme Court decision as well.

Professor Bukhari has taken plea in the petition that the Search Committee did not even give reasons to drop higher merit candidate. The petitioner is holding FCPS (level 7) and PhD (level 8) qualifications while respondent 7 (Professor Tanveer) is holding only FCPS (level 7) and level 7 qualification is not eligible for appointment as VC. The committee therefore violated the rule No.4 of the charter of university in which it is instructed that selection of VC will be as per HEC criteria, reads the petition.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Friday, Professor Bukhari said he has made the Chairperson and members of the Search Committee, Professor Tanveer, Federal Health Secretary and HEC as respondents in the petition.

It is important that Professor Bukhari has already lodged a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Complaint Portal on the subject.