Another black spot in never ending inefficiency of police

Islamabad : Another innocent 13-year old girl has gone missing, or abducted, as her parents allege and it is about four months have passed but Tarnol Police Station in Islamabad officials are yet unable to find any trace or track of her.

Ironically the police has mentioned the age of ‘AW’, daughter of Waheed Khan, as 16-year-old and a student of 7th class in the ‘First Information Report’ (FIR),while, she was student of 5th class, despite the fact that the poor father has submitted the official ‘Birth Certificate’ issued on 15-10-2015 by the Secretary Union Council, Samanabad, Lahore, Government of the Punjab, which clearly indicates 14-1-2006 as her date of birth. The FIR was registered in Tarnol Police Station, Islamabad on 10-2-2019.

In the FIR the father stated that his daughter, ‘AW’, a student of 5th class left home to go for tuition at around 3 pm on 8-2-19. “When I went to the tuition centre to bring her back at 5 pm, I was told by the people in the tuition centre that ‘AW’ has not turned up for tuition on the day. We tried to find her around on our own but still we are unable to find her. I fear that somebody has kidnapped my daughter,” the FIR that the Tarnol Police registered on 10-2-19 (2 days after they lodged complaint with the police station), in the case stated.

The poor father states that since lodging the FIR he has been running from pillar to post to recover his daughter but the Tarnol Police is not cooperating and hardly extending any help.

“They are not investigating the disappearance. On the other hand, too much shame and humiliation, they are telling me that my daughter has eloped with somebody of her own free will and might have got married by now,” the complainant said.

“This is like rubbing salt to my wounds and I feel so helpless in face of police attitude. They are indifferent to the pain and misery I and my whole family are going through every moment of all these months, weeks and days, expecting my daughter to return or recovered.

“Even if she is not alive, as sometime the police officials tell me so insensitively, I and my family need to have the dead body of my girl. At least that will put our minds and souls to rest and we will accept the reality,” her father added.

The poor father had even reached out to the office of the high-ups of Police, for help. In response he received a message from their office:

“Dear citizen. According to the report SDPO Tarnol, FIR no. 64/19, dated 10-02-2019 has been registered. CCTV cameras of different shops and SIMs detail in CDR have been collected. Facebook record request has been sent to FIA. Now the investigation is underway. Update you soon when we get further details. Kindly find the attachment report please.”

However, the officials handling citizens’ complaints in the police office, completely overlooked or ignored the discrepancies in the FIR that the poor father has been pointing out regarding the wrong mention of victim’s age, trying to make her appear an adult of 16 years of age, not considering the original ‘Birth Certificate’ submitted to the Tarnol Police.

The ‘AW’ disappearance case has all the characteristics we witnessed in kidnapping and killing case of 10-year-old little girl ‘F’, who disappeared and whose decomposed body was found after a few days from thick shrubbery in a deserted area. In ‘F’ case the Shehzad Town Police displayed similar indifferent attitude, coming up the same arguments that she might have gone away with somebody of her own free will.

However, the difference is that ‘F’s’ body was found after a few days while this girl, ‘AW’, is missing for the last almost four months now. Also, ‘F’ was 10 years old while ‘A’ is at least 13 years old and a student of 5th class.