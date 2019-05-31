Rickshaw driver killed over minor issue

LAHORE: A rickshaw driver was shot dead by a bakery owner near Akbar Chowk, Township.

The victim was identified as Tahir. The bakery owner allegedly shot him dead after the victim and the security guard of the bakery exchanged harsh words with each other over the issue of drinking water from a water cooler installed outside the shop.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was electrocuted in the limits of Chung police. The deceased has been identified as Manzoor of Thokar Niaz Baig. A 35-year-old man died in a road accident in the Data Darbar area. The victim has been identified as Shahid of Shahdara. Police have removed the bodies to morgue.

Security: The security of religious places, including mosques and imambargahs, remained tight on Jumma-tul-Widda in the provincial metropolis.

Lahore DIG Operations issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the last Friday of Ramazan. He visited various masajid of the City, including Masjid-e-Shuhada on The Mall and reviewed security arrangements made there.

All the divisional SPs, DSPs, 84 inspectors, 257 upper subordinates, 60 lady constables and over 3,000 jawans performed security duty on Friday.

The DIG inspected security arrangements on Khana Farhang Iran, Chinese and Iranian consulates as well. He issued directions to tighten the security of the buildings and increase patrolling by Dolphin Squad and PRU teams. Lahore Police conducted search operations around sensitive areas in the City.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, other security agencies participated in the search operations. The SSP Operations, Lahore, along with all SPs, DSPs and subordinates officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the sensitive religious places.