Heatwave intensifies as City sizzles at 46°C

LAHORE: Heat wave intensified forcing majority of citizens to stay indoor as mercury reached 46°C here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that maximum temperature in Lahore reached 46°C at airport while in city area it was 44.8°C whereas minimum temperature also reached 29.5°C. Following the intensity of the heat wave, majority of the citizens preferred to stay indoor resulting in a deserted look in city markets and on major city roads.

A large number of people mostly youngsters reached city canal to beat the heat, which resulted in disruption of traffic at several points, including Thokar Niaz Beig, Punjab University, FC College, Dharampura, Mughalpura, Taj Bagh and Jalo More.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today (Saturday). However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu and Kashmir.

No rainfall was witnessed at any part of the country. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Larkana where mercury reached 50°C while it was 49°C at Dadu and 48°C at Sukkur, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Noorpur Thal, RY Khan and Bahawalnagar. Medical experts advised the citizens to stay indoors and avoid direct infraction with sunlight as well as use lot of liquids to keep their bodies hydrated. They said children and elderly people should be kept indoor because they have a weak immune system and may fall prey to different diseases due to intense heat.