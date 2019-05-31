Fake beverage factory sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its crackdown against adulterators across Punjab Friday unearthed a fake cola drink manufacturing factory near Band Road area and foiled an attempt to supply thousands of litres of fake beverages in the market.

The raid was led by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. He said PFA recovered as many as 31,340 spurious carbonated drinks, 50,000 fake labels of different brands and empty bottles.

Besides, three gas cylinders, two filling machines, a huge quantity of chemicals and raw material were also confiscated during the raid. The DG said the Punjab Food Authority has registered a case against the owner of the factory on adulteration and forgery charges. He said fake soft drinks were being made to supply shopkeepers in the metropolitan and its surrounding areas ahead of Eid.

He said Punjab Food Authority was taking action against fake beverages manufacturing factories according to an action plan and approximately one million fake bottles had been discarded during the May. PFA will make Punjab’s land narrow for adulteration mafia, he said adding that authority could not be compromised on the quality of food.