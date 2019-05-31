close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

Three JeM leaders convicted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court Gujranwala convicted three leaders of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). The ATC found them guilty of the offence of Terrorism Financing (TF) in three separate cases which had been registered by the CTD Gujranwala. Funds had been recovered from them which they had collected for TF. Convict M Iftikhar has been awarded five-year’s imprisonment and fine amounting to Rs45,000. Convict Muhammad Ajmal has been awarded five-year imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine. Convict Bilal has been awarded five-year imprisonment and Rs40,000 fine. All three have been sent to Central Prison Gujranwala.

