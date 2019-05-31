close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
AFP
June 1, 2019

16 killed in Mozambique insurgency attack

World

AFP
June 1, 2019

MAPUTO: Militants in northern Mozambique killed 16 people on Tuesday in their deadliest attack since launching an insurgency in the remote region in 2017, local sources told AFP on Friday.

Islamist fighters have targeted remote communities in the gas-rich, Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado region since October 2017, killing more than 200 people and forcing thousands from their homes.

A Mitsubishi truck was ambushed as it was carrying passengers and goods on a dirt road in the coastal district of Macomia, sources said. Confirmation of the fatalities only emerged on Friday. Attackers threw home-made explosives into the truck and then opened fire.

