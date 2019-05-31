close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
AFP
June 1, 2019

French former ski champion killed in Alps accident

Sports

LYON, France: Former Olympic skier Michel Canac was killed on Thursday in an accident in the French Alps, officials said. Canac, who won a number of ski titles and competed for France in the 1984 winter Olympics in Sarajevo, was skiing alone on the Black Glacier in the Ecrins National Park at the time of the accident. Alerted by climbers who saw him fall, members of the high mountain gendarmerie platoon went to the scene but found him dead.

