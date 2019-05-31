Asher-Smith defeats Thompson to post year’s best 200m time

STOCKHOLM: Dina Asher-Smith underlined her world title ambitions on Thursday by posting the year’s fastest time as she cruised to victory in the 200 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League.

The British sprinter pulled away from 2016 double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson to finish in 22.18 sec, with the Jamaican trailing in her wake with 22.66 and former world champion Dafne Schippers way back in third in 22.78.

Earlier, American Ajee Wilson took the 800m in the absence of Caster Semenya, who could not compete in the event due to new rules that would force her and other hyperandrogenic athletes to take medication to lower their testosterone levels.