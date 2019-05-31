Joshua wary of ‘banana skin’ Ruiz in US debut

NEW YORK: Anthony Joshua insists he is not underestimating Mexican opponent Andy Ruiz as he prepares to defend his unified world heavyweight crown on US soil for the first time at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

British star Joshua is an overwhelming favourite to extend his unbeaten record against Ruiz. Bookmakers are offering odds of 1/20 for Joshua to make Ruiz the 23rd victim of a professional career which has seen him accumulate the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.

But Joshua insists he is paying no attention to the bookmakers as he prepares for a fight that he describes as an upset waiting to happen. “This is a banana skin fight for me in every aspect,” Joshua said Thursday. “I’ve got to take Andy deadly seriously, I don’t overlook him at all.

“I’ve got to respect him and his whole team. And I really respect the fact that he put his name on the dotted line to take this challenge. “No matter what the odds or the bookmakers are saying, Andy’s going to come in here and give me a real good fight and cause problems. It’s down to me to outsmart and outmuscle him.”