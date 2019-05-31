Wasim slams batsmen after thumping loss

NOTTINGHAM: Former captain Wasim Akram has criticised the Pakistan batsmen for not being able to stay at the wicket and see-off the new ball after their crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies in their World Cup opener on Friday.

“We have been playing on flat wickets of Sharjah and Dubai for years and that’s why we struggle when we get short balls on wickets like this,” Wasim said, while talking in Geo’s program ‘Swing Ka Sultan’ after the match.

“Today our batting’s shortcomings were exposed, everyone has seen the match and teams now know exactly where to bowl to the Pakistan batsmen,” he added. “After losing two early wickets, our batsmen had to stay at the wicket but they didn’t. They must learn how to see-off the new ball. In these conditions, you have to survive initial overs,” he said.

Wasim also criticised Hasan Ali for the manner in which he got out. “It seemed like he was chicken-hearted. When there was a set player at the other end then Hasan’s job was to survive and rotate the strike. There was no need to slog and lose your wicket,” he said.

However, Wasim said that Pakistan can still recover from the defeat. “It’s a long tournament and the team can bounceback. But they’ll have to work hard from here,” he concluded.