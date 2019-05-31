‘We will bounce back,’ says Sarfraz

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said on Friday his side would want to forget the poor performance against the West Indies as a “bad day” and make a strong comeback in the matches to come.

West Indies defeated Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge after being bowled out for mere 105 runs. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Sarfraz said that there are eight more matches and Pakistan would make a comeback.

“We lost some quick wickets in the first ten overs and we couldn’t recover well from the early setback,” he said. “It wasn’t our day, it was just a bad day, we will try to move on from here and recover before next games. I am confident that the team will bounce back,” the wicket-keeper batsman said.

He said that early start of matches made the toss very important and teams would love to bowl first after winning the toss. “This is not an excuse but the toss has become important in matches here, teams will try to get advantage of early overcast conditions if they win the toss,” he said.

“We knew exactly how West Indies would bowl to us and we were well prepared, but we couldn’t execute it,” Sarfraz said. He added the spell by Andre Russell changed the game. He also agreed that batsmen’s shot selection was poor. “We will sit down and analyse our mistakes and try to correct them,” he said.