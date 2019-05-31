Short memories

The PPP and the PML-N, along-with other small parties, are planning protest demonstrations after Eid against the PTI government for poor economic management and for allowing the IMF to impose strict conditions on the upcoming bail-out package. It is mindboggling that, whereas the PPP and the PML-N are both responsible for doubling public debt during their 10 years in government, they are now the ones making the most noise.

Instead of supporting the PTI government in helping reduce the pressure caused by overspending, they will be causing discomfort to the general public while holding their demonstrations.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad