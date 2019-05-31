close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 1, 2019

Short memories

Newspost

 
June 1, 2019

The PPP and the PML-N, along-with other small parties, are planning protest demonstrations after Eid against the PTI government for poor economic management and for allowing the IMF to impose strict conditions on the upcoming bail-out package. It is mindboggling that, whereas the PPP and the PML-N are both responsible for doubling public debt during their 10 years in government, they are now the ones making the most noise.

Instead of supporting the PTI government in helping reduce the pressure caused by overspending, they will be causing discomfort to the general public while holding their demonstrations.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost