Another amnesty

The PTI government has come up with yet another scheme to benefit those who neither pay taxes nor declare assets. Numerous such schemes have been launched to widen the tax net or for smuggled expensive limousines and benami assets. It is the fear of law that forces people to pay taxes. Tax evasion is considered a crime and a conspiracy against the state in developed countries. Laws exist in Pakistan but they are not implemented because of the nexus of corrupt tax officials, traders and powerful vested interests within the ruling elite and the paid civil and uniformed bureaucracy. This country has witnessed continuous devaluation of the rupee with the objective that this would boost our exports. One wonders how exports can be boosted when investment in the manufacturing industry does not offer returns, nor are there any incentives. As long as investment in real estate offers attractive returns with almost minimal taxes, there is no way exports can be boosted nor can tax revenues be increased and employment generated.

Financial bankruptcy was expected when benami assets or cash transactions were not even a crime till 2017. Even after legislation imposing punishment, not a single culprit has been punished. Instead they are offered amnesty schemes. The finance adviser has assured stock exchange brokers, who pay less than one percent tax, a compensation package of over Rs14 billion for losses incurred. Why?

Malik Tariq

Lahore