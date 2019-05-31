close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 1, 2019

Inflation and us

Newspost

 
June 1, 2019

Pakistan’s annual inflation rate rose to 9.41 percent in February of 2019, from 8.21 percent in the previous month. It was the highest inflation rate since November 2013. The poor are impacted more than others because they work at low-paying jobs and wages almost always lag inflation. In addition, those on fixed incomes, who tend to be poorer, also suffer because their income rarely rises.

Inflation is a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of a basket of selected goods and services in an economy increases over a period of time. When inflation occurs money flows into the stock market and stock prices rapidly rise. Due to inflation, the prime minister changed his cabinet members because to him, before the PTI government, stands his promise to the Pakistani people. He is trying to fulfil his promise. The goal of a contractionary policy is to reduce the money supply within an economy by decreasing bond prices and increasing interest rates.

Malik Zaryaab Haider

Sheikhupura

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost