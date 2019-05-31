Inflation and us

Pakistan’s annual inflation rate rose to 9.41 percent in February of 2019, from 8.21 percent in the previous month. It was the highest inflation rate since November 2013. The poor are impacted more than others because they work at low-paying jobs and wages almost always lag inflation. In addition, those on fixed incomes, who tend to be poorer, also suffer because their income rarely rises.

Inflation is a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of a basket of selected goods and services in an economy increases over a period of time. When inflation occurs money flows into the stock market and stock prices rapidly rise. Due to inflation, the prime minister changed his cabinet members because to him, before the PTI government, stands his promise to the Pakistani people. He is trying to fulfil his promise. The goal of a contractionary policy is to reduce the money supply within an economy by decreasing bond prices and increasing interest rates.

Malik Zaryaab Haider

Sheikhupura