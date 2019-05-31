Whither the promises?

In 2018 when the PML-N government implemented the tax amnesty scheme, Prime Minister Imran Khan was its biggest critic. He used to tell the people that rather than recovering the country's looted money stashed abroad or hidden in the country, the then government was not only letting the plunderers and tax evaders get away scot-free but was also allowing them to whiten their ill-gotten wealth. He also used to profess that if voted to power, he would make sure that the beneficiaries of the scheme would be investigated upon and taken to task.

Consequently after coming to power, in the last nine months, the prime Minister's special assistant Shehzad Akbar held numerous press conferences informing the nation that illegal properties and ill-gotten wealth to the tune of billions of dollars had been identified in many countries. He would assert that lists were being compiled and the concerned countries were being contacted to assist in providing necessary details and that the government would soon nab the culprits and recover billions. Ironically, instead of proceeding against the looters, plunderers and tax evaders the government has come up with its own tax amnesty scheme. Will the prime minister now tell the nation why the much-despised amnesty scheme has become such a novel idea and what happened to the mantra of going after the looters?

Javed Hussain

Rawalpindi