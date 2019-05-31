Poor policies

The PPP and the PML-N ruled the country for more than 15 years, but neither could eliminate corruption or reduce poverty. These parties also failed in establishing educational and medical institutions despite their loud claims. They did take a few cosmetic steps to help the less fortunate. For example, the PPP government issued the BISP card to provide relief to the poor. Similarly, the PML-N established Zakat and the Baitul-maal for the poor to receive money from these funds.

These are all cosmetic measures. Our leaders don’t seem to understand that no one ever became rich by living on charity. Our leaders must make a habit of working. Now the PTI has assumed power, riding on a wave of change and promising to alleviate human suffering. It is yet to be seen what steps the PTI takes to tackle poverty. I hope and pray it takes some solid steps to reduce poverty.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad