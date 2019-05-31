S&P boosts Indonesia’s credit rating

Jakarta: Ratings agency S&P lifted Indonesia´s credit rating Friday, citing strong prospects for Southeast Asia´s biggest economy after the re-election of president Joko Widodo.The upgrade comes after the elections commission this month confirmed Widodo´s victory in polls held on April 17.

His rival Prabowo Subianto, a retired military general, has challenged the results in court over allegations of widespread cheating.

But S&P said it expected the battle would not disrupt Widodo´s second term, after his initial tenure featured a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure push, including Jakarta´s first mass-rapid-transit system.