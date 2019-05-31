Mohmand dam area uplift speeds up

LAHORE: The construction activities in Mohmand Dam Project area, located in tribal district of Mohmand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have gained momentum in the wake of project’s groundbreaking by the Prime Minister in first week of May, an statement said on Friday.

Muzammil Hussain, Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and a jirga of area notables, headed by Mohmand Sajid Khan, Member National Assembly from tribal district, visited project site to witness construction work on the permanent access roads on both banks of River Swat - one of the components of Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain said that Mohmand Dam Project would provide more than 6,000 job opportunities during construction. “In addition to making lucrative compensation to the affectees for their land and assets, a sum of Rs.4.61 billion will also be spent for development of the project area as confidence building measures (CBMs) with special focus on education, health, water supply, roads, plantation and fish hatcheries,” the Wapda chief added.