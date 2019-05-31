PIA’s Boeing 777 operational

KARACHI: PIA has been able to add another Boeing 777 aircraft in its fleet after remaining grounded by almost 18 months, a statement said on Friday.

A Boeing 777 bearing registration number BHV which was completely neglected and considered abandoned for more than a year and a half was fully repaired and overhauled by the engineering and maintenance team which worked day and night for its restoration.

The test flight was conducted successfully. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik upon his joining in November 2018 instructed the engineering team to make the aircraft operational at the earliest to make it a revenue generator.

With the BHV back in the fleet, the total operational Boeing 777 were now 12 and would be of great help in the forthcoming Hajj season. Malik, while congratulating the engineering team, said this showed the commitment and dedication that was required to bring PIA back on its revival track. He appreciated the untiring efforts of the engineering, supply chain, finance, flight operations and all other concerned departments in achieving this feat. The aircraft was grounded for lack of spares and financial constraints.