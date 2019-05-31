Adviser calls for urea prices cut

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce Razak Dawood on Friday asked the fertiliser manufacturers to bring down urea prices to benefit the farmers.

Dawood said it is very difficult for him to satisfy the lawmakers on account of higher urea prices. He was addressing a meeting of the fertiliser review committee, which was attended by the chief executive officers of fertiliser manufacturing companies, representatives of the Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC), and other officials.

The commerce adviser, citing lawmakers, said the industry has been irresponsive to the government and the issues and financial problems faced by the economy. The adviser said the government is taking unfavourable decisions to bring the economy back on track.

Dawood said the industry needs to reduce prices voluntarily. The participants representing the industry said the budget would have impact on prices as upward revision in taxes and gas prices are in the offing. “Therefore, it would be more prudent to look into the prices after the budget,” an industry official said. The adviser agreed to hold a meeting after the budget 2019/20.

The FMPAC Chairman emphasised that the industry already held back price increase to give time to the new government to settle down.