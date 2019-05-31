Cotton yield drops three percent in five years

KARACHI: Cotton yield in the country has dropped by 2.84 to 752kilogram/hectare in 2017-18, compared with 774kg/hectare in 2013-14, resulting in huge losses to the economy, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCC) data revealed.

It has caused a loss of nearly $350 million to the national economy in exports, which is three percent of the total cotton related textile exports in 2017-18.

Naseem Usman, analyst and chairman, Karachi Cotton Brokers Association told The News that Punjab farmers were using a BT Cotton variety, which was not suitable to their climate. “BT Cotton variety being used in Pakistan is suitable for wet weather areas of Sindh. Thus, production in Sindh is increasing, while decreasing in Punjab,” he said.

In order to increase the yield and production of the crop, he said, Punjab government was taking efforts but farmers needed more awareness.

Punjab, producer of around 68 percent cotton in the country suffered the most during the last five years. Cotton yield in the province has dropped by 5.37 percent to 669kg/hectare in 2017-18, as compared to 707kg/hectare five years ago.

Though, cotton yield in Sindh also dropped slightly by 0.56 percent, yet it remained remarkable at 1,049 kg per hectare last year, compared to 1,055 kg per hectare last year.

Cotton yield in Sindh remained higher by 56.8 percent than the per hectare yield in Punjab.

Zahid Mazhar, chairman, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Sindh-Balochistan Region said Pakistan was short of around four million bales of its consumption of 15 million bales, while the potential crop size was 17.5 million bales annually.

“Resultantly the spinning industry has to import around four million bales of raw cotton annually to meet its consumption requirement,” he added.

Besides yield, cotton area under cultivation in the country has also dropped by 3.57 percent to 2.70 million hectares in the last five years.

According to the PCCC data, the area under cultivation dropped by 0.10 million hectares to 2.70 million hectares in 2017-18 compared to 2.80 million hectares in 2013-14 in the country.

Area under cultivation in Punjab has decreased by 6.39 percent to 2.05 million hectares in 2017-18 against 2.19 million hectares five year ago.

However, Sindh witnessed an increase of 7.76 percent in the area under cultivation to 0.611 million hectares against 0.567 million hectares in 2013-14.

Cumulative losses in yield and drop in area under cultivation has resulted in a loss of around 6.5 percent in production.

Cotton production in the country fell by 6.42 percent to 11.94 million bales in 2017-18, compared to 12.76 million bales in 2013-14.

During these five years, highest production of 13.95 million bales was witnessed in 2014-15 while lowest production was recorded at 9.91 million bales in 2015-16.

Punjab saw a production decline of 11.7 percent to 8.07 million bales in 2017-18 compared to 9.14 million bales five years ago.

Contrary to Punjab, cotton production in Sindh increased by 7.10 percent to 3.77 million bales last year, as compared to 3.52 million bales in 2013-14.

Usman said that since wheat harvesting was delayed in Punjab due to rains, cotton sowing had delayed and re-sowing was witnessed, which would further affect the yield and production negatively this year as well.

Due to a decline in cotton yield and production, exports of cotton related textile dropped by 8.16 percent in five years to $11.69 billion in 2017-18, as compared to $12.73 billion in 2013-14.

Zahid Mazhar urged the government to give immediate attention to the cotton crop which has witnessed a massive decline in the past few years. Government support to the cotton farmers should be in the shape of increasing their crop yields, he suggested.