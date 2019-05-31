Rupee strengthens

The rupee continued its upward march against the dollar in the currency markets on Friday, dealers said.

The rupee gained 29 paisas to close at 147.92 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market. It had ended at 148.21 in the previous session.

In the open market, the rupee continued to rise and close at 149 to the greenback, compared with Thursday’s closing of 149.30.

Dealers attribute a continual rise in the currency is to improved dollar supplies amid workers’ remittances. Overseas Pakistanis are sending home more cash ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Analysts said the rupee is being traded by demand and supply condition in the foreign exchange market.

“The currency is stable. Dollar price and demand speculation has been curbed,” said Dr Salman Shah, the former finance minister.

“The measure taken by the State Bank of Pakistan in the form of interest rate hike also eased pressure on the rupee,” he added. However, the foreign exchange reserves are also facing declining trend due to higher foreign debt payments.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.089 billion during the week ended May 24 from $15.126 billion in previous week.

The reserves held by the SBP dropped by $47 million to $8.010 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.079 billion, compared with $7.068 billion in preceding week.