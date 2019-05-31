Pakistan’s 1st fully air-conditioned basement mobile hub opens

Karachi: A&I Group of companies has opened Pakistan’s 1st fully air-conditioned basement mobile hub in RJ Mall, located at Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi. Earlier, Naya Urdu Bazaar and Sports Hub have been successfully opened in the mall.

The inauguration ceremony in this regard was attended by PTI MNA Aslam Khan, A&I Group CEO Imran Arif, Director Muhammad Adnan, and Director Material & Media Raza Hasnain, while artists and other people were also present in larger numbers.

A&I Group is also bringing back king of theatre Umar Sharif to theatre after 10 years and legendary artist will present his stage drama on Eid day.Moreover, grand show A&I Group’s game program ‘Inamat kee Barsaat’ was also held, where people were literally flooded with gifts.***