JI city chief laments inflationary pressure on poor class

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday said the government had surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the continuous increase in the prices of petroleum products had made the lives of people miserable.

Talking to The News, Rehman said the poor were in a miserable state due to the policies being made by the rulers under the IMF’s pressure. He also criticised the former governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party as according to him, they were responsible for the serious economic situation of the country at present.

Commenting on a recent statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the JI city chief said what was the justification for levying heavy taxes on the poor if 99 per cent of the people were not paying taxes. He warned the federal government that such unwise steps would lead to a great chaos as industrialists would consider relocating their factories somewhere else.