Al-Quds Day rallies express solidarity with Palestinians

As Al-Quds Day was observed all over the country on Friday, rallies were held in Karachi to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn the Israeli aggression in the region.

Participants at the rallies chanted slogans against the creation of Israel and termed Quds Day a referendum against the so-called deal of the century that resulted in the formation of Israel. Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh chapter secretary general Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi had earlier announced that the party would hold various rallies on May 31 to mark Quds Day.

MWM leaders Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Sadiq Jafari, Allama Mubashir, Ali Hussain Naqvi and others addressed the rallies at various locations on Friday, including MA Jinnah Road and the Karachi Press Club.

They said through supporting Israel, the United States administration had been subjugating Palestinians. The West wanted to make Israel the master of Palestinians, they added. The MWM leaders lamented that some regimes in the region had allied themselves with the West to sell the sacred land of Palestine. The Muslim Ummah and Arabs have turned down the fraudulent deal of the century, they claimed. According to the speakers, Palestine belonged to Palestinians and the entire Quds was the capital city of Palestine. No power has any right to sell the land of Palestine, they said.