Man injured for resisting mugging bid

A man was injured over offering resistance to a robbing bid in Orangi Town on Friday. The incident took place in Sector 11.5 within the limits of the Iqbal Market police station. The victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 35-year-old Ibrar, son of Abdul Ghaffar.

The police said that Ibrar was returning after withdrawing Rs35,000 from a bank when some armed men tried to snatch the cash from him at gunpoint. The robbers opened fire on him when he offered them resistance. The suspects, however, managed to escape after committing the crime.

Man injured

A 38-year-old man, Faisal Qamarul Islam, was injured on Tariq Road within the limits of the Ferozabad police station. The police said that the incident took place when a security guard was busy in cleaning his gun and the pistol went off accidentally. The victim refused to register any case.

Man hurt in clash

A 38-year-old man, Riaz Anwar, was injured in a firing incident in North Karachi within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station.

The police said that the incident took place during a clash between two groups. The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Mugging incidents have been on the rise in the city. A day earlier on Thursday, a man was injured after he was stabbed for offering resistance to a mugging bid in the Pirabad area.

According to police officials, the incident took place near the Banaras Flyover within the limits of the Pirabad police station. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The police said that some unidentified men injured 22-year-old Adnan, son of Naeem, for offering resistance to a mugging bid.

Moreover, a man was injured in a firing incident near Zoo within the limits of the Garden police station. The injured person was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where he was later identified as 23-year-old Ali Haider, son of Syed Raza.

The police said that the incident took place when four armed men riding on two motorcycles intercepted Haider and tried to rob him at gunpoint and injured him over offering resistance. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.